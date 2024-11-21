Senate urges swift action against invasion of Lakurawa terror group

The Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday, sounded the alarm over the infiltration of terrorists from Mali and Burkina Faso, operating under the name Lakurawa, into Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, and Niger states. This development has taken an international dimension, prompting concerns about national security.

Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, sponsor of the motion, emphasized that Lakurawa’s presence in Nigeria is a result of their infiltration through the Nigeria-Niger border, specifically in Sokoto’s Illela, Tangaza, and Silame Local Government Areas.

The group’s violent history was highlighted, including a recent attack in Mera village, Augie Local Government, on November 8, 2024, which claimed over 20 lives and resulted in the theft of livestock valued at hundreds of millions of naira.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, stressed the need to address this new dimension of terrorism, stating, “These foreigners have invaded the country.”

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, shared his experience with Lakurawa’s 2018 invasion, urging the federal government to take decisive action against the group’s international connections and sophisticated weaponry.

Senator Adamu Aliero warned, “The time to act is now; we have to take action on how to tame terrorism” ¹. He advocated for revisiting past resolutions on terrorism and sending them to the Presidency for immediate action.

Senate Resolutions

The Senate has directed the military to:

– Establish Early Warning Mechanisms: Prevent further incursions and maintain presence and vigilance in affected communities.

– Collaborate with Communities and Security Agencies: Ensure a unified response against Lakurawa.

– Conduct Damage Assessment: Estimate the extent of damages and determine immediate relief needs for affected families.

The Senate commended the military’s prompt response to the insurgency but emphasized the need for sustained action.

