NDA Commandant calls for collective effort to combat insecurity

Major General J.O. Ochai, the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, has emphasized the need for a collective approach to address the security challenges facing Nigeria.

Ochai made this statement during a lecture titled “Insecurity, Leadership and Peace Building in Nigeria: Dynamics and Challenges” at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti. He stressed the importance of citizen involvement in providing information to security agencies to combat insecurity effectively.

Mohammed Maidawa, a Major and Academy Public Relations Officer stated this in a statement on Wednesday.

During an interactive session, participants discussed various security concerns and challenges facing the nation. The lecture sparked lively discussions, reflecting the university’s commitment to fostering critical thinking and problem-solving.

To commemorate his visit, Ochai presented a souvenir to Babalola, symbolizing the strong partnership between the Nigerian Defence Academy and Afe Babalola University.

