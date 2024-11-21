Reps threaten sanctions against five South-East polytechnics

The House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnics and Other Higher Technical Education has issued a stern warning to five federal polytechnics for failing to appear before it to present their budget performance reports.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Fuad Laguda, made the announcement on Wednesday in Abuja after a planned meeting with the institutions was abandoned due to their absence.

“Despite inviting the management teams of five federal polytechnics, none attended the meeting scheduled for Wednesday, 20 November 2024,” Laguda said.

The affected institutions located in the south-east region of the country are the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede (Imo State), Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo (Enugu State), Federal Polytechnic, Oko (Anambra State), Federal Polytechnic, Akanu Ibiam (Ebonyi State), and Federal Polytechnic, Isuochi (Abia State).

“This is the first time we have witnessed such regrettable behaviour from any polytechnic in Nigeria,” Laguda stated.

Laguda expressed disappointment over the absence of the polytechnics, particularly noting their failure to engage with the committee as other institutions across the country had done.

“We have engaged with other federal polytechnics across various regions, including the North-West, South-West, North-Central, and North-East, both at their campuses and at the National Assembly when necessary. It is shocking that these schools from the South-East have outrightly refused to honour the invitation of the National Assembly,” he said.

The chairman also criticized the sole representative from the Federal Polytechnic, Isuochi, who arrived late and without the required documents.

“The meeting was scheduled for 12 o’clock, and after waiting for an hour and a half, the rector of the Federal Polytechnic in Abia State strolled in single-handedly, claiming to be attending a meeting with us, yet came completely unprepared,” Laguda said.

Laguda reaffirmed the committee’s authority under the law to address such instances of non-compliance, stating that relevant sanctions would be applied.

“We will invoke the relevant laws empowering the National Assembly to address the situation. It is unacceptable for these institutions to disregard the same process,” he stated.

The chairman emphasized that the committee remains committed to ensuring accountability and adherence to due process, noting that appropriate actions would be taken against the defaulting polytechnics.

“This committee will not tolerate actions that undermine the critical oversight role of the National Assembly,” Laguda concluded.

The committee’s intervention highlights its focus on ensuring federal institutions remain accountable and transparent in their financial management.

