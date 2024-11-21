Police in Rivers foil kidnap attempt, rescue victim, recover weapons

The Rivers State Police Command has successfully rescued a kidnapped victim and recovered firearms during a swift operation in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, identified as Madabuchi Julius, was abducted on Sunday at Sabbath Filling Station, Oyigbo, by a gang of armed men operating in a black Toyota Corolla. Police operatives, responding promptly to a distress call, engaged the kidnappers in a high-speed chase that led to a shootout.

Rivers Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident in a statement issued from Port Harcourt.

“On November 17, 2024, about 2023hrs, operatives of the Command received a distress call from the Command’s Control Room indicating that a gang of armed men numbering about four operating in a Black colour Toyota Corolla car shot sporadically and kidnapped one Madabuchi Julius ‘m’ at Sabbath Filling Station, Oyigbo,” she stated.

Iringe-Koko explained that the operatives were mobilized to the scene, forcing the suspects to flee when they encountered the police. “The hoodlums, on sighting the police operatives, drove off, but they were given a hot chase by the operatives and subsequently intercepted along Egbu Street, Oyigbo. A gun duel ensued between the Police operatives and the hoodlums,” she added.

Overpowered by the police’s superior firepower, the kidnappers abandoned the victim, who was found unharmed in the vehicle. The operational car, a black Toyota Corolla with registration number RIVERS PHC 938 AH, and a firearm were recovered from the scene.

“The hoodlums could not withstand the police’s superior firepower and eventually abandoned the victim and their operational vehicle and escaped,” Iringe-Koko said.

“The victim was rescued unhurt, and the vehicle recovered. Investigation is ongoing, while concerted efforts are intensified to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang and recover their operational weapons.”

In a related operation, the police apprehended a suspected criminal linked to a gang terrorizing the Oyigbo area.

Iringe-Koko detailed the arrest, stating, “On November 18, 2024, about 22:48hrs, operatives of the Command acted on a credible piece of information, coordinated a covert operation at St Lorinta Street, Oyigbo, and arrested one Gabriel Morris, aged 25yrs, ‘m’ of Mercy Ground, Kom-Kom, Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State.”

The suspect reportedly confessed to being part of a syndicate involved in criminal activities in the area. Items recovered from him included a locally made pistol and a quantity of substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

“The said investigations are ongoing, and efforts are intensified to apprehend other fleeing members of the gangs,” the police spokesperson concluded.

These developments underscore the police’s commitment to combating criminal activities in Rivers State and ensuring the safety of residents.

