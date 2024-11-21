Terrorists now use girls as s3x slaves, suicide bombers —NCTC

The Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Major-General Adamu Laka, has said that terrorist and bandit groups are now using young girls as s3x slaves and suicide bombers in their missions of wreaking havoc in various parts of the country.

Laka who revealed this during the launching of a Technical Assistance Project in Abuja on Wednesday, said the ugly trend has made women, children, and youth particularly vulnerable and suffering disproportionately over the years.

The project which will promote and support the rights and needs of victims of terrorism through the implementation of the model legislative provisions, according to Laka, will provide succour to victims of terrorism in many forms.

“We have seen children abducted and forcibly trained to fight, young girls used in suicide missions and exploited as s3x slaves, and survivors left with deep scars of trauma and stigmatisation,” the Center coordinator said.

Laka also highlighted the tragic impact of forced marriages, with children born from them often facing rejection and social isolation.

“Tragically, children born out of forced marriages often face rejection and isolation.

“The abductions of the Chibok girls and other similar incidents serve as stark reminders of the lasting consequences terrorism has on society.

“These tragic events have shattered families and left entire communities grappling with fear, loss and a deep sense of insecurity.

“These horrifying events have torn families apart and left communities engulfed in fear, loss, and a pervasive sense of insecurity,” Laka added.

