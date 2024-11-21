Security expert debunks killing of bandit kingpin, Bello Turji

Security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, has debunked rumours making the rounds that notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji has been killed.

The rumour broke on Wednesday night when a post was shared on social media that the deadly bandit kingpin was killed in a fierce gun battle with the military in a forest in Katsina State where he had relocated to from his base in Zamfara.

The news quickly gathered momentum and became viral with many orthodox media platforms picking it up and reporting it as true facts.

But in a post on his X handle @ZagazOlaMakama on Wednesday night, the security expert said the reports are unsubstantiated as there was no verifiable evidence to show that Turji has been killed as there was no known military operation in the location where the renegade was said to have been killed.

Captioning the post “Fact Check: No Verifiable Evidence of Bello Turji’s Death in Safana Forest,” Makama said:

“Reports circulated by an international medium, claimed that notorious bandit leader Bello Turji has been killed in a military operation in Safana Forest, Katsina State.

“However, these reports are unsubstantiated and lack credible evidence to confirm the claims.

“There was no Military Operations or any Clash with Bello Turji’s gang within the SAFANA forest and other areas of northwest,” he wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now