NAFDAC busts Lagos warehouse containing expired, contaminated consumable items

A warehouse stocked with contaminated, unregistered and expired consumable products located in the Oke-Afa, Okota area of Lagos State has been busted by operatives of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC).

The agency which disclosed this on Wednesday, said the warehouse which was a major distributor to supermarkets across the state, was busted following intelligence received about the activities of the operators of the warehouse.

In the statement posted on its X handle, NAFDAC said its team raided the facility and arrested the operators while offloading a 20ft container filled with unregistered carbonated drinks.

“NAFDAC has uncovered a warehouse in Oke-Afa, Okota, Lagos, stocked with unregistered and expired supermarket items,” the statement said.

“Acting on intelligence, a NAFDAC team raided the facility, apprehending operators offloading a 20ft container filled with unregistered carbonated drinks.

“A further inspection revealed over 14 rooms packed with unregistered and expired products, some of which were contaminated …by rats, indicating poor storage conditions.

“The facility was placed on hold, with all operations suspended pending further investigation. NAFDAC has invited the management to provide sourcing evidence, including the Global Listing for Supermarket Items (GLSI) certificate.

“The Agency warns of the risks posed by unregulated products, particularly as the festive season approaches. NAFDAC urges consumers to remain vigilant by verifying product sources and reporting suspicious activities to the nearest office.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now