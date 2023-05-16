NDA disowns selection list, says it’s fake 

The Nigerian Defence Academy has said that the list making the rounds as official selection list for the 75 Regular Course of the Academy is fake.

NDA’s Public Relations officer, Major Victor Olukoya said this in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

“The attention of the NDA has been drawn to a fake list that has gone viral on some social media and other microblogging platforms, purporting to be the official selection list for 75 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

“We wish to clarify that the list is not only fake but also the work of fraudsters, whose aim may be to fleece unsuspecting law-abiding members of the public of their resources”, Olukoya said, warning members of the public to steer clear of the fake publication and the publishers of the fake list.

He further stated that the primary motive of the publication was to mislead and defraud members of the public, adding that anyone dealing with them does so at his or her own risk.

He noted that the process of selecting members of 75 Regular Course of the academy was rigorous and thorough, and was still ongoing.

“When completed, the authentic list will be officially published by the academy in some national newspapers and on the NDA official website: www.nda.edu.ng,” he said.

