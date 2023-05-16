Metro
NDA disowns selection list, says it’s fake
The Nigerian Defence Academy has said that the list making the rounds as official selection list for the 75 Regular Course of the Academy is fake.
NDA’s Public Relations officer, Major Victor Olukoya said this in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.
“The attention of the NDA has been drawn to a fake list that has gone viral on some social media and other microblogging platforms, purporting to be the official selection list for 75 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy.
“We wish to clarify that the list is not only fake but also the work of fraudsters, whose aim may be to fleece unsuspecting law-abiding members of the public of their resources”, Olukoya said, warning members of the public to steer clear of the fake publication and the publishers of the fake list.
Read also: We have built a firm foundation for a prosperous Nigeria —Buhari
He further stated that the primary motive of the publication was to mislead and defraud members of the public, adding that anyone dealing with them does so at his or her own risk.
He noted that the process of selecting members of 75 Regular Course of the academy was rigorous and thorough, and was still ongoing.
“When completed, the authentic list will be officially published by the academy in some national newspapers and on the NDA official website: www.nda.edu.ng,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...