Suspected herdsmen kill nine in Benue communities

Gunmen suspected herdsmen have killed nine persons in separate attacks on communities in Benue State.

Residents told journalists on Tuesday that the cattle prowlers attacked five communities in Apa and Gwer West local government areas of the state.

They added that six people were killed in Gwer LGA and three in Apa LGA.



READ ALSO: Again, suspected militia herdsmen invade Benue communities, kill six

The spokesperson for the state police command, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident, however, said only five people were killed in the Ucheen community of Gwer LGA.

She added that police operatives had been deployed to the area to provide security.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now