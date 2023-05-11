Metro
Again, suspected militia herdsmen invade Benue communities, kill six
Six people including three members of the Benue State Volunteer Guards, were on Tuesday night, killed by gunmen suspected to be militia herdsmen who invaded the Ortese and Ngban village in Guma Local Government Area of the state.
This was confirmed by the Special Adviser on Security to Governor Samuel Ortom, Lt Col Paul Hembah (rtd), while addressing journalists in Makurdi on Wednesday.
Hembah said the slain vigilante officers were on a joint patrol with policemen when they were ambushed and killed by the attackers.
Read Also: Suspected herdsmen attack Benue IDPs, many feared dead
“The victims that lost their lives to the attack are Sunday Ingbe, Timothy Ibawa of Nyiev Council ward and Asema Aondowase from Mbadwem Council ward all in Guma LGA,” Hembah said.
“Three members of Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, and a hunter were killed by suspected bandits while on a joint patrol with policemen. They were ambushed by armed herdsmen between Ortese and Ngban villages.
“The corpse of the hunter has been recovered alongside the bodies of the Volunteers Guards members. The armed herders have been calling to claim that the government has promised to give them land in the area to settle and graze,” Hemba stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...