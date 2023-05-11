Again, suspected militia herdsmen invade Benue communities, kill six

Six people including three members of the Benue State Volunteer Guards, were on Tuesday night, killed by gunmen suspected to be militia herdsmen who invaded the Ortese and Ngban village in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

This was confirmed by the Special Adviser on Security to Governor Samuel Ortom, Lt Col Paul Hembah (rtd), while addressing journalists in Makurdi on Wednesday.

Hembah said the slain vigilante officers were on a joint patrol with policemen when they were ambushed and killed by the attackers.

Read Also: Suspected herdsmen attack Benue IDPs, many feared dead

“The victims that lost their lives to the attack are Sunday Ingbe, Timothy Ibawa of Nyiev Council ward and Asema Aondowase from Mbadwem Council ward all in Guma LGA,” Hembah said.

“Three members of Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, and a hunter were killed by suspected bandits while on a joint patrol with policemen. They were ambushed by armed herdsmen between Ortese and Ngban villages.

“The corpse of the hunter has been recovered alongside the bodies of the Volunteers Guards members. The armed herders have been calling to claim that the government has promised to give them land in the area to settle and graze,” Hemba stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now