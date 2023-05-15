Metro
Lagos govt advises commuters on movement ahead of Dangote Refinery commissioning
The Lagos State government on Monday urged the people of the state to plan their movement along the Lekki-Epe corridor on May 22.
President Muhammadu Buhari will inaugurate the Dangote Refinery located on the Lekki-Epe axis on that date.
The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said in a statement the warning had become imperative because of the high vehicular movement expected on the axis because of the project commissioning.
READ ALSO: Buhari to commission 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery May 22
He urged residents to plan their journeys to prevent avoidable delays on the road.
Oladeinde noted that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other traffic enforcement personnel would be on ground to ensure effective control of traffic during the event.
