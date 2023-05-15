Three men sentenced to death for armed robbery in Ekiti

The Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti, on Monday sentenced three men to death by hanging for conspiracy and armed robbery in the state.

The defendants, Deji Omotayo (23), Ifeanyin Chidiebere (25), and Bolaji Usman (28), were arraigned by the police on January 21, 2020, on a four-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery.

The prosecution counsel, Mr. Kunle-Shina Adeyemo, had earlier told the court that the convicts robbed occupants of a hostel in the state of their belongings.

He listed the items stolen by the convicts to include phones, laptop computer, sandals, phone chargers and power banks valued at N186,000.

The counsel added that the convicts were armed with cutlass and wooden plank during the robbery operation.

The offences, according to him, contravened Sections 6 (b), 1 (2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap. RII, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In his judgment, Justice Bamidele Omotoso said the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt the charge against the defendants.

He said: “I am of the strong opinion that the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt the offence of armed robbery against the defendants.

“They are hereby found guilty as charged and convicted for the offence of armed robbery.

“The sentence of the court upon you Omotayo Deji, Chidiebere Ifeanyin, and Bolaji Usman is that you be hanged by the neck until you are dead and may the Lord have mercy on your souls.”

