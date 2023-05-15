Police kills suspected bandit, rescues 5 women in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina have killed a suspected bandit and rescued five kidnapped women in Dutsinma local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Katsina.

He said: “On May 14, 2023 at about 22:00 hours, a distress call was received that terrorists on motorcycles, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Bajinawa Village, Dutsinma local government area and kidnapped five women.

“Area Commander, Dutsinma, led a team of policemen to Tashar Icce, a suspected black spot and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them.”

“The team later combed the scene and discovered the corpse of a member of the terrorist gang believed to have been neutralised during the encounter.

“The team also recovered one AK 47 rifle reportedly belonging to the terrorist and rescued all the kidnapped victims.

“Many terrorists were believed to have escaped the scene with gunshot wounds with the search parties still combing the area with a view to arresting the fleeing terrorists or getting their corpses.

“The command enjoins members of the affected communities to report any suspected persons found with gunshot wounds to the nearest police station for prompt action.”

