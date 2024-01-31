Kogi gov, Ododo, to swear in 15 new commissioners, 9 inherited from Bello

The Kogi State House of Assembly on Tuesday, confirmed 15 commissioners presented by the newly sworn-in State Governor, Usman Ododo.

The new commissioners confirmed by the eight Assembly include: Farouk Yusuf, Salami Ozigi-Deedat, Basiru Gegu, Dr Adams Abdulaziz, and Joseph Stephen. Muizideen Abdullahi, and Rabiatu Okute, Kingsley Fanwo.

Others include: Fatima Momoh, Mohammed Yusuf, Timothy Ojoma, Sunday Faleke, Mr Abanika Taye, Idris Asiru, and Mohammed Adbulmutalib.

Addressing the newly confirmed commissioners, the State House of Assembly Speaker, Aliyu Yusuf, charged the new commissioners to work hard for the development of the state.

Yusuf said: “Today, you have been officially confirmed as commissioners. You are expected to live up to expectations of Kogites and do not disappoint His Excellency,”

READ ALSO: New Kogi Gov, Ododo, denies creating Office of immediate past governor in state house

The confirmed commissioners are expected to be swornin on Wednesday alongside other cabinet members announced on Saturday.

However, Ododo, while delivering his inauguration speech on Saturday disclosed that nine commissioner-designates were from the cabinet of his immediate past predecessor, Alhaji Yayaha Bello.

This had raised eyebrows on whether Bello imposed the commissioners on his successor as part of reward for supporting him to win the state governorship election last year.

Some political pundits are of the opinion that Ododo may not have the freedom to rule Kogi State and may just be a stooge of Bello going by his first appointments

Many others have expressed fears that the political romance between Ododo and Bello may turn out to be a replication of that between the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now