News
Gov Ododo retains Yahaya Bello’s SSG, commissioners
The new Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, on Saturday, appointed Dr. Folashade Ayoade as the Secretary to the State Government.
Ayoade served as SSG under the immediate past governor of the state, Yayaha Bello.
Ododo, who announced the appointment shortly after he took the oath of office in Lokoja, also appointed Ali Bello as his Chief of Staff.
He picked Oladele Nihi as his Chief Press Secretary.
The governor equally retained many of the commissioners that served under the former governor.
These are – Kingsley Fanwo, Idris Ashir, Bashir Gegu, Wemi Jones, Sunday Faleke, Abanika Taiye, Mohammed Yusuf, and Salami Deedat, among others.
He urged the state House of Assembly to nominees speedy consideration.
