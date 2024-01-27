Gov Ododo retains Yahaya Bello’s SSG, commissioners

The new Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, on Saturday, appointed Dr. Folashade Ayoade as the Secretary to the State Government.

Ayoade served as SSG under the immediate past governor of the state, Yayaha Bello.

Ododo, who announced the appointment shortly after he took the oath of office in Lokoja, also appointed Ali Bello as his Chief of Staff.

He picked Oladele Nihi as his Chief Press Secretary.

READ ALSO: Usman Ododo takes oath as Kogi State governor

The governor equally retained many of the commissioners that served under the former governor.

These are – Kingsley Fanwo, Idris Ashir, Bashir Gegu, Wemi Jones, Sunday Faleke, Abanika Taiye, Mohammed Yusuf, and Salami Deedat, among others.

He urged the state House of Assembly to nominees speedy consideration.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now