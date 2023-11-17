INEC presents certificates of return to Gov Diri, Kogi gov-elect, Ododo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Friday, presented certificates of return to Governor Douye Diri of Kogi State and Kogi State Governor-elect, Usman Ododo.

The INEC National Commissioner supervising Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa states, May Agbamuche-Mbu presented Diri with the certificate of return at the Prof Mahmood Yakubu Media Centre of the INEC state office, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

It will be recalled that Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared the winner of the November 11 off-cycle governorship election in the state, beating Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who came second and Udengs Eradiri of the Labour Party.

In Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, Ododo and his running mate, Joel Salifu received their certificates of return at the INEC headquarters amid jubilation by a mammoth crowd of supporters.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the November 11 off-season governorship election in Kogi State with a wide margin, having polled 446,237 votes to defeat Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who came second with 259,052 votes. Dino Melaye, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 46,362 votes to come a distant third.

Speaking after receiving his certificate, the governor-elect promised that he would make good his campaign promise to build on the sterling achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello while preserving the unity of the state.

He expressed appreciation to the people of the state for the overwhelming support he enjoyed at the polls, describing it as a consolidation of the strength and unity of the Kogi State.

“My administration will be committed to sustaining the youth and women empowerment programs of the present administration. My resolve to provide employment for our teeming youths and ensure that education occupies the front burner of our administration remains unchanged.

“My victory at last Saturday’s election is a victory for all. We will run an all-inclusive administration, where everyone, irrespective of tribe, religion, and political affiliation, will be carried along”, Ododo said.

