Breaking: Appeal Court affirms election of Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Friday, affirmed the victory of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State in the March 18 governorship election.

The panel of three justices affirmed Mohammed’s election in an unanimous decision.

The court, however, declined awarding cost, ruling that each party to the matter should bear their costs.

More to come…

