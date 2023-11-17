Politics
Appeal Court affirms election of Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed
The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Friday, affirmed the victory of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State in the March 18 governorship election.
The panel of three justices affirmed Mohammed’s election in an unanimous decision.
The court, however, declined awarding cost, ruling that each party to the matter should bear their costs.
Ripples Nigeria reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election.
Bala Mohammed emerges as chairman of PDP governors' forum
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sadique Abubakar, dissatisfied by INEC’s declaration, approached the Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, challenging the victory.
The tribunal, however, affirmed Mohammed’s victory in a judgment delivered by the Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice P.T. Kwahar.
Still not satisfied with the tribunal’s judgment, Abubakar, filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal challenging the decision of the lower court.
Present in court, on Friday, was the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Aueal Jatau, who led a delegation of officials of the state government to the court.
