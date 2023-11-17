INEC presents certificates of return to Uzodinma, deputy in Imo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday presented the certificate of return to Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, following his victory in last weekend’s election in the state.

In a remark at the brief ceremony in Owerri, Uzodimma promised to bequeath a legacy of rancour-free politics in the state.

He also pledged to run an inclusive government where the interests of all the people of Imo State would be accommodated.

The governor acknowledged the contributions of all segments of society to his victory in the election.

He commended his running mate, Mrs. Chinyere Ekomaru, who also received a certificate of return at the event.

Uzodinma also praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting the most peaceful election in the history of the state.

He said: “I also acknowledge and thank the security agencies for working hard to deliver what has been widely adjudged a credible poll, the integrity of which cannot be questioned.

“By holding the sanctity of the electoral process, INEC has deepened our democracy with assurance that our votes will always count.”

The governor urged his opponents in the election to see beyond their immediate environment and commend INEC for doing a beautiful job.

In his address, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Sylvia Agu, commended the various stakeholders for their roles in the first off-cycle governorship election in the state.

