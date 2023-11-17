Politics
INEC presents certificates of return to Uzodinma, deputy in Imo
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday presented the certificate of return to Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, following his victory in last weekend’s election in the state.
In a remark at the brief ceremony in Owerri, Uzodimma promised to bequeath a legacy of rancour-free politics in the state.
He also pledged to run an inclusive government where the interests of all the people of Imo State would be accommodated.
The governor acknowledged the contributions of all segments of society to his victory in the election.
He commended his running mate, Mrs. Chinyere Ekomaru, who also received a certificate of return at the event.
Uzodinma also praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting the most peaceful election in the history of the state.
READ ALSO: INEC presents certificates of return to Gov Diri, Kogi gov-elect, Ododo
He said: “I also acknowledge and thank the security agencies for working hard to deliver what has been widely adjudged a credible poll, the integrity of which cannot be questioned.
“By holding the sanctity of the electoral process, INEC has deepened our democracy with assurance that our votes will always count.”
The governor urged his opponents in the election to see beyond their immediate environment and commend INEC for doing a beautiful job.
In his address, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Sylvia Agu, commended the various stakeholders for their roles in the first off-cycle governorship election in the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...