Reps mull collaboration with military, others to tackle oil theft

The House of Representatives Special Committee on Oil Theft has resolved to collaborate with the military and other security agencies to tackle the scourge in the country.

The Chairman of the committee, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement followed the committee’s visit to the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff in Abuja.

Doguwa expressed happiness at the achievements recorded in recent times by the military and other security agencies in securing government facilities and uncovering facilities used for oil theft.

He recalled that the CDS and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) recently inspected a vessel loaded with thousands of metric tonnes of crude oil and intercepted by a private security firm, Tantita Security Services.

The lawmaker said: “We also commend the Nigerian military over its commitment to securing government facilities, improving production processes in the oil and Gas sector of the Nigerian Economy.”

He said that the House would continuously subject the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to further legislative scrutiny and amendments to provide an enabling environment for effective security operations.

Doguwa assured that the military would double its efforts in tackling the country’s various problems.

