Police identifies officer caught on video demanding bribe from motorist in Lagos

The Lagos State police command has identified the officer caught on video demanding bribe from a motorist as Luka Bashayi, an assistant superintendent of police.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on his verified X handle @benHundeyin on Saturday.

He said that the erring officer had been identified and an investigation into the matter had begun.

The spokesman said: “We will not gloss over this. He is ASP Luka Bashayi, serving at Ogudu Area Command.

“The Lagos Police Complaint Unit (CRU) has commenced actions on this.”

In a video that went viral on Saturday, the police officer was seen demanding a bribe from a motorist.

He insisted that the motorist would not leave unless he paid him the demanded bribe.

“Do sharp sharp and go now, if not, I will do my job,” he told the motorist.

The officer later dictated his bank account details to the motorist for him to transfer money before he would allow him to leave the scene.

