Fubara to pro-Wike commissioners: Don’t destroy my government

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Monday, charged the state’s newly appointed commissioners to promote good governance.

He made the call shortly after swearing in the Chief of Staff to the Government House and five Special Advisers at Government House in Port Harcourt.

The governor stressed that the purpose of governance was to render services even in the face of difficulties and challenges.

Fubara said the appointment of the chief of staff, special advisers, and commissioners would serve as evidence that machinery had been put in place to help solve the challenges in the state.

He urged the appointees to see their appointment as a call to duty by adding value to governance.

The state House of Assembly last week confirmed nine commissioners nominated for re-appointment into the state executive council by the governor.

The commissioners which included the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adango, resigned from the cabinet in the heat of the political crisis in the state in December last year.

The appointees are loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike.

Fubara said: “Let me add, don’t use this position to antagonise anybody, even in your localities. I want to speak to you and I will continue to say it, what God cannot do does not exist.

“That you succeeded in battle is not because of your power. It is the grace of God. When God says it will not happen again, whoever you are, it ceases from that moment.

“I am not appointing you today because I want you to go to your areas and start fighting, no.

“We have surrendered our situation to God and God is going to solve it in a way that will shock the world for everybody to know that God is always God,” he said.

“Please, I don’t want this position to be a platform for you to start stalking anyone. Do what you know is right.”

He directed the Secretary to the State Government to assign the commissioners their portfolios.

“Let the SSG assign only those of you who are here today back to their former offices. Let it be part of my birthday gift to you.”

He cautioned the commissioners against working against his administration.

“But let me also say this coming back to take your position in the office is not for you to use it to destroy my government.

“Whatever it is that you’re doing, it is not about me. It is about the things that you can stand to defend and be proud of many years after,” he added.

