Army hands over 35 hostages to Gov Radda in Katsina

The Nigerian Army on Monday handed over 35 hostages rescued from a Katsina State forest to Governor Dikko Radda.

The Commanding Officer, 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Katsina, Brig.-Gen. O.A. Fadairo, handed the victims to the governor at the Government House in Katsina.

He said the victims were kidnapped by bandits in Tashar Nagulle and Nahuta in Batsari local government area of the state.

The victims, according to Fadairo, were rescued at Dumburum Forest after an intensive gun duel between soldiers and the bandits.

READ ALSO: Army, police rescue abducted corps members in Katsina

In his remark, Governor Radda thanked God for aiding the rescue operation which took place without casualty either on the part of the victims or the security operatives.

He said: “Many terrorists in Katsina State have been killed, their camps dislodged, and a lot of weapons recovered through the joint efforts of security operatives.”

He commended the army and other security operatives for their efforts in the fight against criminality in the state.

The governor stressed that his administration would continue to deal decisively with persons conniving with terrorists.

Radda gave N100,000 to each of the victims to enable them to revive their businesses when they returned home.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now