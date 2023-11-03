Army, police rescue abducted corps members in Katsina

Troops of the 17 Brigade, Nigerian Army have rescued two National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members kidnapped by bandits in Yargoje community, Kankara local government area of Katsina State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said that Thursday’s operation was carried out in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force.

He added that the criminals abducted the corps members while they were on transit from Edo to Katsina State.

READ ALSO: Eight killed, 12 wounded as bandits attack Katsina town

The spokesman said: “The rescued corps members have been given necessary medical attention and support to ensure their physical and emotional well-being.

“They are currently in the custody of the Nigerian Police in Kankara.

“The Nigerian Army continues to solicit the cooperation and support of the public in providing timely and relevant information to enhance troops’ proactive operational engagement of criminal elements.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now