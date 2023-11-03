News
Army, police rescue abducted corps members in Katsina
Troops of the 17 Brigade, Nigerian Army have rescued two National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members kidnapped by bandits in Yargoje community, Kankara local government area of Katsina State.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
Nwachukwu said that Thursday’s operation was carried out in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force.
He added that the criminals abducted the corps members while they were on transit from Edo to Katsina State.
Eight killed, 12 wounded as bandits attack Katsina town
The spokesman said: “The rescued corps members have been given necessary medical attention and support to ensure their physical and emotional well-being.
“They are currently in the custody of the Nigerian Police in Kankara.
“The Nigerian Army continues to solicit the cooperation and support of the public in providing timely and relevant information to enhance troops’ proactive operational engagement of criminal elements.”
