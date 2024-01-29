EFCC re-arraigns impeached Ogun speaker, Oluomo, for alleged N2.5bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday re-arraigned the impeached Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, for alleged fraud at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta.

He was arraigned alongside two other principal officers of the Assembly – Dayo Samuel and Adeyemo Adedeji – for alleged misappropriation of public funds running into N2.5 billion.

Oluomo, who was impeached by the lawmakers last week, was first arrested and arraigned by the commission in September 2022.

The EFCC alleged that the ex-speaker and other defendants forged receipts and signatures to divert billions of naira from the parliament.

READ ALSO: Ogun State Assembly Speaker, Oluomo, impeached

They pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted bail by the court.

However, the EFCC counsel was absent in court on Monday.

Justice Agatha Okeke adjourned the case till February 29.

