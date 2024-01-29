News
Nigerian govt targets 50% reduction in transport fares
The Federal Government is targeting a 50 percent reduction in transport fares with the planned deployment of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) mass transit buses.
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
He urged Nigerians to see the initiative as a relief introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration after the removal of fuel subsidy.
The minister said there were ongoing efforts among the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to tackle inflation, stabilize foreign exchange rates, and establish a genuinely supportive climate for business and investment.
READ ALSO: Converting to CNG-powered vehicles portends danger, expert warns Nigeria to learn from China’s mistake
Idris said: “Impactful interventions are being rolled out, including a Students’ Loan Scheme, a Presidential Initiative to deploy lower-cost CNG mass transit buses to provide alternatives to petrol and diesel, and various low-interest loan schemes for businesses. The CNG interventions will bring down the cost of transportation by more than 50%.
“We urge Nigerians to take advantage of these opportunities as they emerge, as they have been designed for the benefit of all.
“All relevant Ministries and Agencies of the Federal Government are working in coordinated fashion, to bring down inflation, stabilize foreign exchange rates, and create a truly enabling environment for business and investment.”
By: Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...