75-year-old man sues EFCC, Fidelity Bank over rights violations

A 75-year-old businessman, Michael Kundera, has filed a lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Fidelity Bank at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja and demanded N500 million in damages for alleged violation of his fundamental human rights.

In the originating summons filed by his counsel, O. Orji, the septuagenarian told the court that in May 2023, he was invited by the agency where he was unlawfully detained and refused bail in a matter that had already been decided by the court.

He, therefore, prayed the court to declare that his arrest and detention were unlawful, unconstitutional and a gross violation of his fundamental rights as guaranteed under sections 35 (4)(5) and 36 (1) and (5) of the Nigerian constitution.

He is also seeking, an order restraining the respondents from continued invitation, threat to re arrest and to detain him, among other reliefs.

The plaintiff demanded N500 million as exemplary or aggravated damages for the “unconstitutional, inexplicable, unjust, uncouth and barbaric contravention of his fundamental rights.”

The former Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, and an officer with the agency identified as Calistus were also listed as respondents in the suit.

Justice Peter Kekemeke fixed April 29 for the determination of the case.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now