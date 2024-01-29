News
75-year-old man sues EFCC, Fidelity Bank over rights violations
A 75-year-old businessman, Michael Kundera, has filed a lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Fidelity Bank at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja and demanded N500 million in damages for alleged violation of his fundamental human rights.
In the originating summons filed by his counsel, O. Orji, the septuagenarian told the court that in May 2023, he was invited by the agency where he was unlawfully detained and refused bail in a matter that had already been decided by the court.
He, therefore, prayed the court to declare that his arrest and detention were unlawful, unconstitutional and a gross violation of his fundamental rights as guaranteed under sections 35 (4)(5) and 36 (1) and (5) of the Nigerian constitution.
He is also seeking, an order restraining the respondents from continued invitation, threat to re arrest and to detain him, among other reliefs.
The plaintiff demanded N500 million as exemplary or aggravated damages for the “unconstitutional, inexplicable, unjust, uncouth and barbaric contravention of his fundamental rights.”
The former Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, and an officer with the agency identified as Calistus were also listed as respondents in the suit.
Justice Peter Kekemeke fixed April 29 for the determination of the case.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...