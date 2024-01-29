‘Your book a piece of toilet paper, Buhari knew implications of killing Kanu’, IPOB mocks Adesina

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described a book by Femi Adesina, a media aide to Ex-President President Muhammadu Buhari as “a piece of toilet paper”.

The group stated this in reaction to an effort to clear the air by Adesina, over a recent revelation that his principal stopped an attempt to eliminate the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In the book titled “Working with Buhari: reflections of a special adviser, media and publicity (2015-2023),” Adesina said the former president was on several occasions, opposed to suggestions to eliminate Kanu in his hideout and preferred him to be arrested and brought back to the country.

But in response to the part of the book that touches on its leader, the pro-Biafra agitators said Buhari knew the consequences of eliminating Kanu, hence his decision to opt for his arrest.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Monday, described Adesina’s book as a “toilet paper which no sane person wants to purchase.”

He continued, “the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great and indefatigable leader, Nnamdi Kanu, calls a bluff the claim from Femi Adesina that Muhammed Buhari did Mazi Nnamdi Kanu a favour by arresting him as opposed to their assassination plans,” the statement reads in parts.

“The murderous government of Buhari understood the consequences of eliminating Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Femi Adesina wrote a book thinking that the mention of Nnamdi Kanu will sell his book and that revealing their secret plans against Nnamdi Kanu, Ndigbo, IPOB, and the Biafra struggle will be to his advantage. The book has turned into toilet paper. No sane person will spend their money or time to buy that book or read it.

“Kanu is bigger than him and his masters. Without tangible development in Nigeria after eight years of governance, they are unarguably the most hated administration in all of Nigeria’s miserable existence.

“We are very happy that Adesina and his principal, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, retired, planned and failed in eliminating Kanu because they tried it during the time they attacked his father’s compound that led to his mother’s and father’s deaths.

“Adesina thought that if he mentioned Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his book, Nigerians would praise him.

“In his infamous book written as the aide of the former President of Nigeria, Late Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesena disclosed that the murderous government of his late boss planned to assassinate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, but his boss did Mazi Nnamdi KANU a favour by only just arresting him.

“It’s revealing that the former aide to the former President, Femi Adesina, has exposed the devilish agenda of his principal in his book. We know that they have tried so many ways to eliminate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu without success,” Powerful added.

