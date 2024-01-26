News
Ex-Ogun speaker, Oluomo goes to court, dismisses impeachment as illegal
The former speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, has dismissed his impeachment by colleagues as illegal.
He was impeached by 18 out of the 26 members of the Assembly for alleged misappropriation of funds on Tuesday.
The lawmakers had since elected the lawmaker representing Odeda constituency, Oludaisi Elemide, as the new speaker of the House.
The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, had earlier on Friday blamed the speaker’s impeachment on a long-standing dispute among the lawmakers.
Oluomo, who addressed the journalists at his residence inside the legislative quarters in Abeokuta on Friday, insisted that he remains the speaker of the Assembly.
The ex-speaker said he had approached the court for redress.
READ ALSO: Ogun State Assembly Speaker, Oluomo, impeached
He said: “I remain Ogun State House of Assembly’s Speaker. Some members have continued to terrorise me after my emergence for the second term as speaker. I believe that members have the right to elect speaker, but the due process must be followed.
“Two of the lawmakers wrestled the mace from the sergeant-at-arm, before forcing their way into the chambers to carry out the illegal impeachment.
“Even if they want to impeach me, they ought to have served me notice. They later served me the impeachment notice after the purported impeachment
“I’m ready to face the panel to defend myself, but until that is done, I remain the speaker.
“I have filed a suit asking the court to determine whether the Speaker of the Assembly could be impeached through a Gestapo style.”
