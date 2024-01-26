Plateau killings: Gov Mutfwang relaxes curfew in Mangu LGA

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has relaxed the curfew imposed on the Mangu local government area of the state.

The governor had on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Mangu LGA over the deteriorating security situation in the area.

Gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday killed 30 persons and burnt several houses in Kwahaslalek village in the area.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, the governor said the curfew would be in place from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. daily until further notice.

He said the review followed an improvement in the security situation after engagements with community leaders in the area.

The statement read: “Governor Mutfwang said following remarkable improvement in the security situation and after due consultation with the State Security Council, the curfew has been relaxed.

“He encouraged residents of Mangu Local Government Area to strictly observe the curfew and refrain from taking the law into their hands and urged security personnel to enforce the curfew to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

“Expressing gratitude for the cooperation received so far, Governor Mutfwang urged the community to maintain collaboration with security agencies to ensure the complete restoration of peace and order in the area.

“He cautioned against complacency, emphasizing that the state government remains resolute in preventing any act capable of disrupting public tranquility.”

