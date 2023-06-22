Plateau Assembly approves Gov Mutfwang’s request for N15bn loan

The Plateau State House of Assembly on Thursday approved Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s request for a N15 billion loan to settle a backlog of salary arrears for civil servants in the state.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Moses Sule, who read the governor’s letter during the plenary in Jos, said part of the loan would also be used to acquire agricultural inputs for farmers in the state.

He also read another letter from the governor, seeking to rejig the 2023 budget to reflect the current realities in the state.

The two executive bills passed the first reading during plenary.

The bills include a bill for the establishment of the Plateau State Law Reform Commission and other matters connected, 2023 and a bill on the establishment of the Plateau State Citizens Mediation Centre and for other matters connected, 2023.

The speaker equally read letters from the three political parties that elected members into the House for the nomination of other principal officers in the Assembly.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nominated the member representing Bokkos Constituency, Ishaku Maren, as Majority leader and his colleague from Rukuba/Irigwe Constituency, Ibrahim Agbalang, as Deputy Majority Leader.

The lawmaker representing Mangu West, Bala Fwangje, was nominated by the PDP as Chief Whip and Nanbol Rimvyat of Langtang North Central is the Deputy Chief Whip.

The Young Peoples Party also nominated a member representing Pankshin North, Gabriel Dewan, as Minority Whip.

