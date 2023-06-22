News
DSS warns on possible terror attacks during Sallah celebration
The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday alerted Nigerians on possible terror attacks during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.
In a statement issued in Abuja, the DSS spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said the agency has uncovered plans by criminals to attack worship and recreational facilities before and during the festivities.
He said the reports were corroborated by the recovery of primed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from suspected terrorists during a joint operation by the DSS and its sister security agencies.
The spokesman revealed that the agency conducted raids on criminal hideouts in Kogi and Nasarawa States in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force on Monday.
Afunanya added that a suspected gunrunner was arrested in the operation along the Abuja-Keffi Expressway in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.
READ ALSO: DSS alerts Nigerians on planned Boko Haram attacks on military formations
According to him, 486 rounds of 7.62 x39mm calibre ammunition, 22 primed IEDs, N31,500, and one Volkswagen Golf car with registration number RBC202XA were recovered during the operation.
The spokesman said: “The joint security team raided the hideout of a one-time jailbreaker and notorious gang leader at Ejule in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi on Thursday.
“The suspect’s gang members engaged troops in a gun duel and the gang leader was neutralised while others fled.
“Items recovered at the scene were one AK47 rifle with three fully loaded magazines, six locally-fabricated weapons, two phones, and charms.”
He urged operators of public places, including markets and malls to be watchful and report any suspicious movements and persons to relevant security agencies.
