Igbo politicians have abandoned Kanu, want him to die in detention —Family

The family of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that political leaders in the South-East have all abandoned him to die in the custody of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) where he has been detained since his arrest and rendition from Kenya in 2021.

In a statement on Thursday issued on behalf of the family by Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel, the family questioned why political leaders from the region had refused to meet with President Bola Tinubu to specifically address Kanu’s situation and find ways to release him almost year since the president assumed office.

“How be it that nobody among Igbo political leaders has reached Tinubu to discuss Nnamdi Kanu’s release almost a year after he came to power?” The statement queried, adding that the leaders in the region are just waiting for Kanu to die in detention.

“Is it not deliberate? Have they not been gaining access to the President concerning other issues? It’s a shame that Kanu is being punished for asking for the freedom of Ndigbo, and the leaders have abandoned him to die in DSS custody.”

Emmanuel also accused some unnamed persons of benefiting from Kanu’s continued incarceration, saying it was apparent owing to the refusal of the political elite of Igbo stock refusing to engage the President on his release.

“Why can’t they go for his release if they truly love the South-East? Something is wrong somewhere. They are benefiting from his continued detention, and that’s why they are not making any serious moves to engage Mr President. Don’t forget that some people sponsored his abduction and extraordinary rendition.

“Why should he be abandoned for asking for the freedom of Biafra? He didn’t take up arms against the government, but he was tagged a terrorist. Yet the same government is busy releasing terrorists from detention.

“If they fail to act, Ndigbo and Biafrans at large must hold them responsible. And it may get to a point where the masses may no longer be held back.

“Nobody dies with any secret. Very soon, all those behind Kanu’s continued detention will be exposed. Those benefiting from the insecurity in the South-East are the ones enjoying his continued stay in detention. But nothing lasts forever. One day, they will be out of power,” he stated.

Kanu was arrested on Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria in June 2021, where he was charged with treasonable felony among other charges.

He has been in detention since then despite several courts granting him bail or outright dismissal of the case against him.

During the week, Justine Binta Nyako of the Supreme Court also denied him bail when the case came up for hearing, further lending credence to insinuations by IPOB that there is an agenda to keep the Biafran agitator behind bars perpetually.

