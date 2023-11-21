YPP’s Dewang emerges new speaker of Plateau Assembly

The lawmaker representing Pankshin North in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Gabriel Dawang, emerged as the new speaker of the parliament on Tuesday.

The member representing the Riyom constituency, Timothy Dantong, was also elected the new deputy of the House.

The development followed the resignation of the former Speaker, Moses Sule, and his deputy, Gwottaon Fom, at the plenary.

READ ALSO: Tribunal sacks Plateau Assembly speaker

The resignation of the speaker and his deputy came just 48 hours after the Court of Appeal, Abuja, sacked Governor Caleb Mutfwang and some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the House.

Dewang is a member of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the state.

