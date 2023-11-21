Akpoti-Uduaghan, Ibrahim in as Akpabio reshuffles Senate committee chairmen

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday reshuffled the leadership of some committees in the Red Chamber.

Akpabio, who announced the changes at the plenary in Abuja, named Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the chairperson for the Senate Committee on Local Content.

He also appointed Senator Jimoh Ibrahim as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs.

He said: “Senator Patrick Ndubueze (APC-Imo) Chairman, Senate Committee on Steel Development, Senator Shuaibu Lau (PDP-Taraba) Chairman, Committee on Tourism, Senator Binos Yaroe (PDP-Adamawa) Chairman, Committee on State and Local Government Affairs.

“The Chairman, Senate Committee on National Atomic and Nuclear Energy is Senator Sahabi Yau (APC-Zamfara), the Chairman, Senate Committee on Youth and Community Engagement, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC-Ekiti), and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports Development is Senator Kawu Sumaila (NNPP Kano).

“The Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs is Senator Olajide Ipinsagba (APC-Ondo), while the Chairman, Senate Committee on Art, Culture and Creative Economy, is Senator Ogoshi Onawo (PDP-Nasarawa State)

“The Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream is Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (APC-Anambra), while the Chairman, Senate Committee on Solid Minerals Development is Senator Sampson Ekong (PDP-Ekong).”

Akpabio said the action was to ensure the effectiveness of the committees.

