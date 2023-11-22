APC lambasts PDP, Atiku over attacks on judiciary

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over what it termed the unwarranted attacks on the Nigerian judiciary following a rash of unfavourable court judgements after the general elections.

The APC which reacted to comments credited to the PDP and Atiku over recent verdicts that upturned some electoral victories recorded by opposition parties, said Atiku and the PDP were “being haunted by the ghost of their inglorious past.”

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by the ruling party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC lampooned the opposition for making what is said we’re baseless allegations that the judiciary was under pressure from an imaginary committee set up to secure judicial outcomes in favour of the ruling party.

“The PDP have taken their attack of our judicial system to a whole new and unacceptable level of contemptuous recklessness,” Morka said.

“Ours is a progressive party that subscribes unreservedly to time-honoured fundamental constitutional principle of separation of powers and abiding commitment to the independence of the Judiciary.

“The PDP is bereft of these values and, sadly, they cannot imagine a ruling party with a modus operandi that is quite unlike its crooked, ruthless, lawless old self in power.

“APC is not the PDP and should not be tainted with the PDP’s indelible dishonour and disloyalty to the rule of law and constitutional democracy.”

