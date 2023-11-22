Gbajabiamila proffers solution to curbing terrorism in West Africa

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, stated on Tuesday that successful international cooperation may be used to defeat terrorism.

He stated that the West African subregion is essential to winning the battle, implying that the security situation has an international component.

The chief of staff made this assertion while delivering a speech at the convocation lecture of Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, titled:”Empowering Nigerian Youths in the present-day economy.”

Gbajabiamila said: “There is an often overlooked international element to the myriad national security challenges in our country.

“Addressing this requires increased collaboration with our neighbours in West Africa and regional and international partners to track financial flows, share intelligence and ensure that perpetrators and instigators of violence, wherever they may operate from, are made to answer for their crimes in due course.

“This collaboration is critical to this administration’s national security strategy to ensure a safer and more prosperous environment for all.”

In an effort to make Nigeria a desirable destination for the investments required to promote national development and empower the youth, Gbajabiamila stated that addressing the current difficulties related to national security is a top priority.

He bemoaned the fact that insurgency had rendered the entire nation unsuitable for profitable business endeavours, while insecurity had shown itself as a startlingly high rate of banditry.

Gbajabiamila said: “We know that capital is cowardly, and capital will not go anyplace that is unfriendly. We also know that so long as investment and innovation are concentrated in a selected number of states or regions, we cannot achieve our goals of sustained national economic growth.”

