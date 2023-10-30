Tinubu's dismisses report of wrongdoings against Gbajabiamila, says he has absolute confidence in him

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, dismissed report of wrongdoings against his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, declaring that he has “absolute confidence” in his integrity.

President Tinubu said this just before the commencement of this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. ⁣

The President’s comment is coming just about 48 hours after a report emerged that the CoS may be battling an integrity crisis following allegations that he has been “trading off appointments in the government of President Tinubu to the highest bidder.”

The report had alleged a growing outcry among Tinubu’s loyalists who are insisting that “Gbajabiamila is eased out of the Presidential Villa.”

The report, citing the appointment of 10 Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), quoted sources who claimed that the name of Ekiti REC was replaced with the name of a former commissioner under the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi.⁣

“Another source noted that President’s Private Principal Secretary Akeem Okunola, was already doing some of his (Gbajabiamila’s) work…the President was already putting up a team that will help the CoS,” the report had claimed.

In his response to the allegations, President Tinubu said: “I have absolute confidence in my Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila. ⁣

“So, all campaign of calumny, the buck stops here! If I make mistakes, I’ll own up to them.⁣

“Like everyone in the country, I make mistakes. And when I make mistakes, I iron them out and correct them. Perfection is of God Almighty.”⁣

