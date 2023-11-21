Former interior minister, Abba Moro, emerges Senate minority leader

A former Minister of Interior under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan and four-time Senator, Abba Moro, has emerged the Senate Minority Leader.

Moro’s appointment was announced at the plenary on Tuesday, by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Ripples reports that lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), agreed to zone the position to the North-Central to allow for fairness and equity.

Moro is from Benue State in the North Central.

