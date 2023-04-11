Why Plateau Assembly will remain closed – Police

The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Batholemew Onyeka, said on Tuesday the state House of Assembly would remain sealed till security threats within and around the assembly complex are effectively tackled.

He said this while addressing journalists on why the complex was sealed by security personnel since April 5.

The state police command sealed off the complex over the leadership tussle in the parliament.

The impeached speaker, Abok Ayuba, and his successor, Yakubu Sanda, are laying claim to the leadership of the House.

The Plateau State High Court on April 3 reinstated Ayuba who was impeached by the lawmakers on October 28, 2021, and he resumed duty the following day.

Sanda and 12 others filed an appeal and stay of execution the same day.

READ ALSO: Plateau assembly declares ex-speaker’s seat vacant over defection

At the briefing, the CP said the command has an intelligence report on an impending attack on the complex that may lead to the breakdown of law and order.

He said that the command, through social media, got the information that Ayuba got judgment in his favour to be reinstated.

Onyeka said: “The members had unrestricted and unfettered access to the assembly complex which is a clear testimony that the assembly was unsealed before that judgment was passed.

“But we got information that some mischievous persons who, based on intelligence mobilised to ensure that they gain unrestricted access by all means to the assembly complex.

“I took the decision to seal the complex to ensure that the State House of Assembly is safe and that neither life nor property is lost.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now