IPOB dissident, Simon Ekpa, declares self Biafra PM In-Exile, names advisory council
Simon Ekpa, the self-styled disciple of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has declared himself the Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE).
The controversial leader of factional pro-Biafra group, IPOB-Auto Pilot, said in a statement earlier on Tuesday that he emerged the Biafra prime minister in a “tough” election held on April 8.
He also set up a 16-man advisory committee of the BRGIE for positions including Head of Finance and Deputy, Defense Secretary, Home Land Liaison, Diplomatic and Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health and the Military.
Igbos hated in Nigeria, must leave immediately — IPOB
Others are Oil and Gas, Education, Information/Media and Communication, Board of Nursing, Transport and Logistics, Department of Planning and Strategy, Pharmacy and Laboratory Science, Secretary of the World Igbo Union, Coastal Region Orientation Coordinator and the Group’s Secretary.
Ekpa revealed that he would continue to act as the spokesman of the pro-Biafra agitators.
“This job I will do with everything in me and to see that over three million children that were slaughtered by the Nigeria terrorist government didn’t die in vain,” he said.
He added that more government departments would be activated and announced by April 17.
