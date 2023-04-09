Igbos hated in Nigeria, must leave immediately — IPOB

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday lamented the coordinated attacks on Igbos in the country, saying they were not wanted in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, who protested the discrimination and unfair treatment suffered by the south-east region in the country.

It was reported that several IPOB members protesting continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu were hindered by security agencies.

Powerful in the statement alleged security agencies allowed Shi’ites to protest peacefully but attacked its members in Aba, Abia State.

He insisted the dispositions of the Nigerian government towards Igbo were unwholesome and showed that they’re not wanted in the country.

The statement reads, “We are surprised that the Nigeria government and its security agencies, especially their army and police allowed the Shiite Islamic group who protested peacefully twice in Abuja to do so without humiliation or attack, but murdered IPOB members who were protesting peacefully in Aba, Abia State for asking for the unconditional release of their leader, Kanu, on the 3rd of April 2023.

“It is now on record that Ndigbo are not wanted in Nigeria due to the hatred shown to us. We must organize ourselves immediately and leave Nigeria for the other nationalities who are allowed to act freely in Nigeria.”

