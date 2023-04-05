IPOB wants all South-easterners outside the region to return for census

All Nigerians of Igbo descent living outside the South-East area have been urged by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to return to their respective home states in time for the May 2023 national census.

This was said by IPOB in a statement released on Wednesday by Emma Powerful, its media and publicity secretary.

It is planned that the 2023 National Population and Housing Census will take place from May 3 to May 5, according to Dr. Garba Abari, a member of the Publicity and Advocacy Committee on the Census.

IPOB said all Southeasterners should avail themselves of returning to their states so as to be counted.

The statement read in part, “We, the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great and indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu draw the attention of Biafrans resident in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria to come back home and be counted during this forthcoming population census.

“We will use the coming census exercise organised by the Nigerian government to ascertain the population and the size of amenities we needed in Biafra Territory.

“The mass return of our people during this forthcoming population census will help us quantify the population of Biafrans in Nigeria.

“Therefore, we must seize the opportunity that the Nigerian government is offering for our benefit.

“IPOB is gradually dismantling all obstacles to our freedom, and this population census will provide another opportunity to collect more evidence to that effect.

“Therefore, IPOB is calling every Biafran resident in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria to travel back to the East and be counted in their home states.

“Should there be any reason why you can’t travel to Biafra land to be counted, make sure you and your family members are not counted outside Biafra Land. We must prove them wrong once and for all.

“IPOB will engage transport owners to urge them to be part of this project so that those willing to travel to the East to be counted can do so.

“We are calling on all well-meaning Igbo businessmen and women, entrepreneurs, senators, ministers, commissioners, and House of Assembly Members from the Eastern States to contribute in one way or the other to ensure that our people come back home during this population census exercise.”

