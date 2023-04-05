NSCDC deploys 30,000 personnel to ‘ensure peaceful Easter celebration’

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has ordered the deployment of 30,000 personnel to strengthen security across the country as Easter celebration approaches.

According to a statement signed by the Corps Spokesperson, Odumosu Olusola, on Wednesday, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, issued the order while addressing personnel of the agency on the need to effectively police the country, and maintain law and order during the festive period.

Audi said: “As the Easter celebration approaches, I want to see massive deployment of personnel everywhere in the country.

“All special forces and regular officers must go all out to protect lives and properties of citizens.

“You must look out for criminals, hoodlums and mischief makers seeking to compromise the integrity of the country and deal decisively with them.”

READ ALSO: NSCDC to deploy special forces, SWAT teams, bomb squad for presidential poll

He added: “Reports have it that some people want to take advantage of the Easter celebration to cause breakdown of law and order, chaos and destruction of critical national assets in the name of election protests and other political agitations but we will not allow that to happen.

“You must prevent any unlawful gathering, assembly or protests which failed to obtain necessary permission from the police which is the lead agency in internal security.

“You must also ensure proper synergy with other security agencies to forestall any threat to the peace of the nation.

“Note that I will not tolerate any excuse for failure, so, ensure you quell any form of insecurity in sights to sustain the relative peace the nation is currently enjoying,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now