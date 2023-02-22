NSCDC to deploy special forces, SWAT teams, bomb squad for presidential poll

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has approved the deployment of 102,000 personnel to provide security during the forthcoming general election in the country.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the commandant general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, as contained in a statement issued by the NSCDC’s spokesman Olusola Odumosu.

The deployment, according to Audi, was in line with the security agency’s readiness to provide a secure environment for Nigerians to exercise their right to vote.

Audi also assured Nigerians of a thorough deployment plan to enhance general security coverage nationwide so that people can vote without being harassed or intimidated.

READ ALSO:NSCDC arrests four suspected kidnappers in Zamfara

“In addition, there would be the deployment of the Anti-vandalism Squad and Special Forces to all critical national assets and infrastructure. Including flashpoints in states and the FCT, to protect them against vandalism, damage or arson by criminal elements before, during and after the elections,” the NSCDC boss stated.

He explained that the agency would engage officers from the Arms Squad, Counter Terrorism, Chemical, Biological Radiological and Explosives Unit, Female Squad, Rapid Response Squad, K9 and SWAT Units.

“Our specially trained undercover personnel have been dispatched from each Command to work effectively with other security agencies to maintain surveillance and provide intelligence reports and updates on the security situation in different states, especially on flashpoints,” the commandant general added.

While state commandants would be in charge of field operations, according to Audi, a monitoring team made up of the DCG operations, other DCGs, zonal commanders, and other senior officers had been established to properly monitor and oversee the exercise nationally.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now