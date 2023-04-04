IPOB sends warning to Army, security agencies over Abia killings

Proscribed Igbo secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Nigerian Army, the police and other security agencies of murdering its members indiscriminately following the killing of five members of the group by security operatives in Aba, Abia State, last week.

One of the leaders of the agitators, Chilota Dunu, in a statement in Enugu on Monday, said the group condemns in very strong terms the killing of “innocent IPOB members in Aba by security operatives during the massacre.

Dunu said the slain Biafran agitators were carrying out a peaceful protest over the continued detention of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Dunu who lamented the frequency with which security operatives attack IPOB members even when unprovoked, said it was becoming a case of extrajudicial killings, and wondered what was wrong in IPOB members demanding for the release of their leader who has even been freed by the Court of Appeal.

“The Nigeria government and her security agencies enjoy killing IPOB members as if we are ants,” Dunu said.

“Nigeria’s government intimidates the judiciary never to give justice to any case on extrajudiciary killing, illegal abduction, and forceful disappearance of IPOB members.

“Irrespective of all these provocations, IPOB has remained peaceful.

“We do not know when a peaceful protest for the release of a leader held unjustly has become unlawful to warrant a joint security operatives unleashing attacks on innocent, harmless IPOB members, whose only sin was demanding the freedom of their leaders detained against the ruling of the Court of Appeal.

“The IPOB members were only holding a peaceful protest and never defied any security order. They were only waving placards and flags and demanding the release of their leader by chanting “obey Court order, release our leader, respect your wn Court, the Court has freed our leader FG why holding him.

“So what offence did they commit to warrant being killed?” He asked.

