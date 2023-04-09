Ortom urges Nigerian govt to train, arm Benue volunteer guards to end killings

Governor Samuel Ortom has urged the Federal government to take control of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards and arm its members so they may fully participate in the effort to stop the state’s escalating insecurity.

After visiting the victims of the herdsmen attack in the Mgban Community, Nyiev Council Ward, and Guma LGA of the state who are being treated at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital Makurdi, the Governor made the call, explaining that it was necessary given the pressing need to improve security in the state.

Ortom said: “In less than a week, armed herders had killed almost 100 people in Benue, and if it continues, we will be absolutely annihilated; this is not acceptable.

“Though the President has charged security agencies to stand up to their responsibilities, they have been doing so much, that I know and I know the challenges they have, the funding, the lack of equipment and they are grossly inadequate to cover all the areas, but something has to be done.

“And that was why here in Benue we brought the idea of Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BSCVGs. If the Federal Government will also accept to arm them or take them over, train and arm them, I think it will do a lot of good to check the activities of the invaders, because all the members belong to various communities in the state.

“So for me I would not mind if the Federal Government decides to take them over and also arm them because the BSCVGs are not armed so when people come in with sophisticated weapons it is difficult for the guards to contain them.

“I think that the government must consider this idea and proposal closely because the primary responsibility of any responsible government should be to provide security for lives and property.

“That is the first thing that must be done, because if everyone is secured then there will be development but without security that will not be achieved.

“I also want to appeal to the politicians in our state who through whatever means got what they wanted in the elections to know that this issue of security is beyond politics.

“My administration will end by May 29 but Benue state will remain. They will take over, so it is good for them to start strategising on what they want to do instead of talking more than actually planing to do what they are supposed to do when they take over government.”

