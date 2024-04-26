Alia to Ortom, others: Don’t destabilize my government

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Friday, told his predecessors to stop interfering in his administration.

Alia made the call a few days after former Governor Samuel Ortom warned his successor against going into confrontation with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

But in a chat with journalists in Makurdi shortly after he returned from the United States, the governor asked his predecessors to mind their business.

He stressed that he would not allow anyone to destabilize his government.

Alia said: “I can’t allow anyone whether a former governor or Civil Servant. If you are a former governor and you have nothing to contribute to Benue, shut up. You had your term you went through it, and allowed the administration to work.

“You did your part and if you are in the state know exactly what you are saying. Criticisms are welcomed but verify your facts

“If you have served your tenure you cannot stay by the side and destabilize this government.”

