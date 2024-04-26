Three dead, 2 injured in Kano building collapse

At least three persons died and two others were injured when a three-storey building collapsed at Kuntau Quarters, Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State on Friday.

The Kano Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Dr. Nuradeen Abdullahi, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said: “We received a distressed call today at about 9:20 a.m. from a good Samaritan that a three- storey building under construction collapsed at Kuntau quarters.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene.

“So far, five persons were rescued and taken to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, out of which three were confirmed dead, while two victims sustained injury and are receiving treatment.”

He said efforts to rescue those trapped in the debris were still ongoing.

“NEMA rescue team, Kano State Fire Service, Police, red Cross, NSCDC and SEMA among others are still at the site of the incident to ensure removal of other trapped victims,” the NEMA official added.

