Politics
Labour Party guber candidate in Lagos, Rhodes-Vivour, clarifies alleged links with IPOB
The governorship candidate of the Labour Party during the recent polls in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has clarified alleged links to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)
Rhodes-Vivour made this clarification on Friday during an interview on AriseTV.
Rumours had emerged in the run-up to the elections over alleged ties to the secessionist movement as evidenced by some of Rhodes-Vivour’s past tweets about Biafra.
Also, a video emerged as posted by Reno Omokri, with the LP candidate confessing to supporting IPOB in some capacity in the past.
In his defence, Olawale Rhodes-Vivour, the father of Gbadebo denounced the claims of his son being an Igbo.
He also distanced him from the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying: “Gbadebo has no time for IPOB. This boy is highly educated and highly driven. We can track his record everyday in Lagos. He has no time for IPOB.
Read also:Ex-LP chairman explains why Rhodes-Vivour lost bid for Lagos gov’ship seat
“Gbadebo is an activist, who reacts to anything negative within the law to ensure he is able to change the status quo. He doesn’t stop while pushing, he ensures he achieves his aim before resting, that is Gbadebo,” he said.
During the AriseTV interview on Friday, the LP candidate said everything was a lie.
“Everything that happened after the #EndSARS shooting (the burning of the BRT buses) was a complete shame and the lies against my person was just too much.
“They said I was a leader of IPOB who spearheaded the destruction of Lagos. Everything is a lie,” Rhodes-Vivour slammed critics.
I Only Supported IPOB Up To a Point-Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Lagos Labour Guber Candidatehttps://t.co/6LFGXCTInc
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 7, 2023
